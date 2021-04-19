Mikheyev (undisclosed) will be questionable for Tuesday's tilt with the Canucks, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Mikheyev has appeared in all 45 games so far this season, scoring six goals and 15 points with a plus-2 rating. It appears that he'll be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Moves up lineup and produces•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Offensive step backwards this year•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Collects third goal of year•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Manages helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Nets game-winner Wednesday•