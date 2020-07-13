Mikheyev (wrist) was skating on the second line with John Tavares at Monday's camp session, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Prior to getting hurt, Mikheyev racked up eight goals, 15 helpers and 98 shots in 39 appearances this year. Despite being a rookie, the Russian winger seems to have quickly meshed with Tavares, which would make him a top-end fantasy option in both postseason pools and DFS contests during the playoffs.
