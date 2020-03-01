Mikheyev (wrist) is expected to return to practice at some point during the Maple Leafs' upcoming three-game road trip, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Mikheyev has been sidelined for two months since he suffered the severe laceration that damaged tendons in his wrist. This is just the first step in a long recovery for the Russian winger -- he's questionable at best to make a return to game action during the regular season.