Mihkeyev posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Mikheyev had the lone helper on Jason Spezza's goal in the third period. The assist snapped a seven-game point drought for Mikheyev, who has just two helpers in nine November games. In 2019-20, the Russian winger has 12 points and 21 hits in 23 contests overall.