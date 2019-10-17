Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Sparking offense
Mikheyev scored his third goal of the season in a 4-3 loss to the Capitals, while also finishing with a team-high five shots.
Coming over from the KHL, it was anybody's guess how Mikheyev's game would translate to the NHL style of play. Well, the winger has been highly effective to start the year, with seven points in eight games, and the Maple Leafs gamble on Mikheyev appears to be paying off in the early stages of the 2019-20 season. He's effectively replaced Kasperi Kapanen on Toronto's second line, so you'd be wise to add Mikheyev to your lineup, provided he's still available.
