Mikheyev was cut on his wrist in Friday's game against the Devils, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Mikheyev suffered the scary injury when Jesper Bratt's skate blade caught him in the third period. It's unclear how severe Mikheyev's injury is. The Maple Leafs play again Saturday against the Rangers, but given the nature of the injury -- which was described as a significant laceration per the Maple Leafs -- the 25-year-old Russian is likely questionable at best to participate in that contest.