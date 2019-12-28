Mikheyev (wrist) will "miss more than three months" after undergoing successful surgery to repair an artery and tendons in his wrist.

The 25-year-old rookie suffered a severe laceration from a skate in Friday's game against the Devils. Mikheyev's agent released the information Saturday morning and indicated a "more accurate timeline for his return will be provided in 90 days." Tendons take time to heal and then strength needs to be rebuilt, so count Mikheyev out for the season. Poor kid -- he was skating with the big guns on a scoring line and looking like a perfect fit. But thankfully, he is expected to make a full recovery. This could have been career altering.