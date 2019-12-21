Play

Mikheyev scored a goal and added an assist Friday in a 6-3 win over the Rangers.

He's now on a three-game goal streak (four points) after going pointless in his previous six. Mikheyev remains on pace to flirt with the 50-point mark this season and that's impressive for a lower-profile rookie. Keep trotting him out there. Mikheyev can help.

