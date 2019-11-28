Mikheyev picked up two assists in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Red Wings.

The 25-year-old NHL rookie helped set up the Leafs' first and third goals of the evening. It's Mikheyev's second two-assist night in the last three games under new coach Sheldon Keefe, as his elevation to the second line alongside John Tavares has paid immediate dividends. On the year, Mikheyev has four goals and 16 points in 26 games.