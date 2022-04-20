Mikheyev had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.
Mikheyev helped Toronto pull away in the third period, assisting on David Kampf's goal to make it 4-1 before capping the scoring with an empty-netter of his own. The shoot-first Russian winger raised his season totals to 18 goals and 10 assists.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Red light shines twice in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: First three-point game in NHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Tallies in Sunday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Goal in second straight game•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Reaches 10-goal mark•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Sets up empty-netter•