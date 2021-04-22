Mikheyev (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Jets per the NHL's official media site.
Mikheyev came into the game deemed a game-time decision for the clash, but the undisclosed issue will hold him out of his second straight game. With the 26-year-old sidelined, look for Pierre Engvall to enter the lineup in his absence.
