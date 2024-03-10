Samsonov made 29 saves Saturday in a 3-2 win over Montreal.

The Leafs gifted the Habs the lead 38 seconds into the game when they forgot their defensive duties and allowed Mike Matheson to cut across the goalmouth, take a quick feed and slip a backhand around Samsonov to open the scoring. The Toronto netminder didn't have much of a chance on the play but managed to shut things down until Alex Newhook wired a wrist shot on a power play at 5:05 of the third period. Samsonov has won three straight starts, allowing just six goals during that span, and he is 12-3-0 in 15 appearances since being put on waivers and demoted to the AHL. He has permitted three or fewer goals in 13 of those outings. He's doing his part.