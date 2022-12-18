Samsonov made 23 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

He surrendered a hat trick to Erik Gustafsson and single snipes by Trevor van Riemsdyk and Garnet Hathaway, but at least Samsonov didn't go down in history as the goalie who surrendered Alex Ovechkin's record-tying goal. While there were some athletic moments in his game, Samsonov seemed as though he might be trying too hard against the team that had let him walk this past summer. We expect him to rebound quickly.