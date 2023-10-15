Samsonov made 28 saves in a 7-4 win over the Wild on Saturday.
Ryan Hartman opened the scoring on a tip-in in the first, but that lead didn't last. Auston Matthews scored the first of his three 1:22 later, and Samsonov and the Leafs never trailed again. But while he's 2-0 in two starts, Samsonov has allowed nine goals in that span. Thankfully the Leafs have scored 12 in the same span. His teammates will give him plenty of goals to work out the kinks.
