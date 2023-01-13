Samsonov made 19 saves in a 4-1 loss to Detroit on Thurday. He allowed three goals.

Lucas Raymond beat him in the first on a quick wrister from the right circle and Robby Fabbri scored a power-play goal early in the second. After Ben Chiarot scored into an empty net late in the third, Samsonov returned to the blue paint and Moritz Seider scored a power-play goal with 20 seconds left. Samsonov is 3-2-1 in his last six games and has allowed 21 goals in that span. He has allowed three or more goals in five of those six, and will obviously need to tighten his game.