Samsonov stopped 30 of 33 shots, leading the Maple Leafs to a 4-3 win over the Devils on Tuesday.

After allowing just one goal through two periods, Samsonov coughed up two goals in three minutes in the third period but shut the door after to give the Maple Leafs a 4-3 win. This win gives Samsonov four wins in his last five games after coming off a terrific month of February where he posted a 5-2-0 record with a 2.29 GAA and a .920 save percentage. The former Capital should split the net with Matt Murray moving forward.