Samsonov (illness) will get the starting nod in Chicago on Sunday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov was unavailable Saturday against Montreal but he limited his absence to just one game. The 25-year-old is 8-3-2 with a 2.43 GAA since the start of January. He stopped 27 of 29 shots in a win over Chicago on Wednesday. Samsonov has posted a 2.88 GAA on the road compared to a 2.06 GAA at home this season.