Samsonov made 26 saves in a 3-2 loss to Florida in Game 2 on Thursday.

The goals were more on his teammates than Samsonov. The first came in the first period following a giveaway behind the net. The puck quickly got fed out on the opposite side and Sammy had no chance with Anton Lundell right in front of him. Then in the first 1:06 of the second, Florida put two pucks behind Samsonov in a 47-second span, both after lax efforts by Toronto skaters. The Panthers now have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series headed to Florida.