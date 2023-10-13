Samsonov will tend the twine at home versus the Wild on Saturday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov picked up the victory in the season opener against the Habs on Wednesday despite giving up five goals on 24 shots. Still, with the start-studded offense in front of him, Samsonov probably won't have to be perfect in most games and can afford to concede the occasional goal. The 26-year-old backstop played in 42 games last season but could see an uptick in contests with Matt Murray (hip) out long-term.