Samsonov will tend the twine at home versus the Wild on Saturday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Samsonov picked up the victory in the season opener against the Habs on Wednesday despite giving up five goals on 24 shots. Still, with the start-studded offense in front of him, Samsonov probably won't have to be perfect in most games and can afford to concede the occasional goal. The 26-year-old backstop played in 42 games last season but could see an uptick in contests with Matt Murray (hip) out long-term.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Hangs on for win•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Set to start season opener•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Feeling ready for 2023-24•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Lands one-year deal•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Practicing on his own Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Out Friday•