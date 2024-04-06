Samsonov will guard the road crease versus Montreal on Saturday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Samsonov has won his last three starts, including a 34-save shutout in Buffalo a week ago. He is 21-7-6 with a 3.06 GAA and an .892 save percentage. Samsonov has played well since returning from his demotion to the minors, going 16-4-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The Canadiens have scored 209 goals, 27th in the league.