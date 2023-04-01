Samsonov will patrol the visiting crease in Ottawa on Saturday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov is 0-1-1 in his last two starts, giving up nine goals on 57 shots. Overall, Samsonov is 24-9-4 with a 2.47 GAA and .913 save percentage. He has struggled on the road compared to at home, going 6-7-1 with a 3.23 GAA, compared to 18-2-3 at the friendly confines of Scotiabank Arena. Samsonov will face the Senators who are 18th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.19 goals per game.