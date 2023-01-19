Samsonov will tend the twine for Thursday's home tilt against Winnipeg, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Samsonov gets the nod over Matt Murray after coming into Tuesday's matchup with Florida in relief and stopping all 11 shots he faced to secure the win. With Murray having given up four or more goals in four of his last seven contests, the 25-year-old Samsonov could be in line for a few extra starts heading into the second half of the season.