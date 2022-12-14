Samsonov stopped 28 shots in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Ducks.

Samsonov now has shutouts in consecutive games after he blanked the Kings in his last start Thursday. The 25-year-old netminder has won three straight starts since his return from a knee injury, allowing just one goal on 81 shots in that span. Samsonov improves to 9-2-0 with an excellent .939 save percentage this season as he looks to be regaining the starting job in Toronto over Matt Murray.