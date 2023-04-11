Samsonov made 45 saves in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Panthers.

Brandon Montour spoiled his shutout bid midway through the third period, but otherwise Samsonov stood on his head as he set a new season high in saves. The 26-year-old netminder has a dazzling 1.54 GAA and .949 save percentage over his last six appearances, going 3-1-2 over that stretch, but with the Maple Leafs locked into a first-round playoff meeting with the Lightning, Samsonov could get a breather in one of Toronto's final two regular-season contests.