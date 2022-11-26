Samsonov (knee) is close to returning, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov was injured three weeks ago and coach Sheldon Keefe stated that the goaltender is getting better and better every time he's on the ice. Samsonov travelled with the team on its current road trip, although it was known he would be unable to play. Samsonov is 6-2-0 with a 2.23 GAA and a .921 save percentage this season.