Samsonov (knee) is close to returning, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Samsonov was injured three weeks ago and coach Sheldon Keefe stated that the goaltender is getting better and better every time he's on the ice. Samsonov travelled with the team on its current road trip, although it was known he would be unable to play. Samsonov is 6-2-0 with a 2.23 GAA and a .921 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Not expected to return this week•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: On ice Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Getting MRI•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Lands on IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Won't be available Sunday•