Samsonov will patrol the blue paint at home versus the Lightning in Game 2 on Thursday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov got the hook in Game 1 on Tuesday after giving up six goals on 29 shots (.793 save percentage). Despite the poor performance, Samonov will get the starting nod for Game 2 as well, though perhaps if Matt Murray (concussion) was healthy the situation may be different.