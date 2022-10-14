Samsonov made 24 saves in a 3-2 win over the Capitals on Thursday.

He allowed a one-timer from Nic Dowd off a pass from behind the net at 9:57 of the first and Marcus Johansson put the puck between Samsonov's blocker and chest protector from the right dot just four minutes later. But he then buckled down to give his team a shot to bounce back. Samsonov bet on himself this season with a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the Leafs after the Caps let him go over the summer and Thursday's win against his old team surely brought a wry smile for the former first-round pick (2015).