Samsonov will be stationed between the pipes in Seattle on Sunday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Samsonov will make his first appearance since Jan. 14 and just his second game of the month. The 26-year-old is 0-2-3 since his last victory Dec. 9; during that five-game losing streak, he's posted a brutal 5.32 GAA and .811 save percentage. Samsonov is 5-3-6 with an .863 save percentage this season.