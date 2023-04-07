Samsonov made 31 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Boston on Thursday.
Brandon Carlo wired a wrist shot from the top of the left circle in the third period to force the game to overtime. David Pastrnak then buried a slap shot from the exact same spot in overtime for the winner. Samsonov was excellent Thursday in a playoff primer and proved he could stand tall against the best team in the NHL.
