Samsonov sustained an undisclosed injury late in the third period of Saturday's 5-3 victory over Edmonton, per Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun.

Samsonov saved 31 of 34 shots, but he was hurt while attempting to stop Leon Draisaitl's goal at 16:21 of the final frame. Martin Jones entered the contest and saved the five shots he faced. Joseph Woll was already expected to start on the road against Carolina on Sunday, so even if Samsonov's injury proves to be minor, he might be scratched for that contest anyway, which would result in Jones once again dressing as the backup. However, if Samsonov ends up missing a meaningful amount of time, then Toronto will likely lean heavily on Woll.