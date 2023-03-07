Samsonov was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road versus New Jersey.

Samsonov went 3-2-0 in his last five outings in which he posted a 2.81 GAA. In 12 road clashes this year, the netminder is 5-6-1 with a .899 save percentage, well off the pace of his home record where he is 17-2-1. Fortunately for Samsonov, even if he struggles Tuesday, the Leafs follow that up with a four-game home stand where he should be capable of getting back on track.