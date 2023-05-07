Samsonov (undisclosed) left during the second period of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Samsonov was involved in a collision during the first minute of the second period. Prior to exiting the game, he stopped all eight shots he faced. Samsonov was replaced by Joseph Woll.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Guarding cage Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Betrayed by queasy team play•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Set to start Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Falls in series opener•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Saves best for last game in series•