Samsonov is expected to start on the road against Detroit on Thursday, according to David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Samsonov stopped 22 of 23 shots in a 4-1 win against the Red Wings on Saturday. He's 12-3-1 with a 2.29 GAA and .916 save percentage in 16 contests this season. Detroit has the 21st-ranked offense with 3.08 goals per game.