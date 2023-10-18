Samsonov will guard the road net against Florida on Thursday, per David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Samsonov won his first two starts, but he also surrendered nine goals on 56 shots over that span. He posted a 27-10-5 record, 2.33 GAA and .919 save percentage in 42 outings last year. The Panthers suffered a 2-0 shutout to Minnesota in their season opener, but their offense has bounced back with seven goals over their last two contests.