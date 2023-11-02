Samsonov was the first netminder off the ice at morning practice and is slated to patrol the visiting net in Boston on Thursday, according to David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Samsonov has struggled mightily this season, despite his 2-1-1 record. He has allowed 17 goals on only 107 shots with his worst outing occurring Oct. 21 when he gave up three goals on four shots versus Tampa Bay, before he was pulled in the opening stanza. Samsonov will face the Bruins, who have scored 29 goals in nine games this season.