Samsonov is expected to start at home against Philadelphia on Thursday, per Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto.

Samsonov will attempt to bounce back after surrendering five goals on 28 shots in Toronto's 5-2 loss to Washington on Saturday. He's 9-3-0 with a 1.98 GAA and .929 save percentage in 12 contests this season. The Flyers have the 29th-placed offense with 2.48 goals per game this season.