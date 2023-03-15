Samsonov will patrol the home crease versus Colorado on Wednesday, Mike Stephens of SI Now reports.

Samsonov was decent in his last start March 7 versus the Devils, stopping 30 of 33 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. He'll try to secure a second straight win in a matchup with a surging Avalanche team that's won three of its last four contests, racking up 19 goals over that span.