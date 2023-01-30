Samsonov will guard the home goal Wednesday against Boston, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Samsonov, who has won three of his past four outings, is coming off a 23-save performance in Sunday's 5-1 victory over Washington. He has a 17-5-2 record this season with a 2.31 GAA and . 917 save percentage. Boston ranks third in league this year with 3.70 goals per game.