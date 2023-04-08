Samsonov will defend the home crease versus Montreal on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Samsonov has been outstanding at home this season, going 18-3-3 with a 2.02 GAA and .926 save percentage. He will face the Canadiens, who are 26th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.79 goals per contest.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Excellent in playoff primer•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: In crease Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Takes loss in relief•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Important road win•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Fails to hold lead late•