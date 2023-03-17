Samsonov will be between the home pipes versus Carolina on Friday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Samsonov has been great at home this season, going 17-2-2 with a 1.95 GAA and .928 save percentage. Overall, Samsonov is 23-8-3 with a 2.36 GAA and .916 save percentage. He will take on the Hurricanes, who have 96 points this season, second in the overall NHL standings.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Little help in shootout loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Facing Avalanche•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Allows three in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Exits ice first Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Road woes continue•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Starting in Edmonton•