Samsonov will be between the home pipes versus Carolina on Friday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Samsonov has been great at home this season, going 17-2-2 with a 1.95 GAA and .928 save percentage. Overall, Samsonov is 23-8-3 with a 2.36 GAA and .916 save percentage. He will take on the Hurricanes, who have 96 points this season, second in the overall NHL standings.