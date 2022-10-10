Samsonov will start at home against Washington on Thursday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Samsonov will face his former teammates in his first regular-season start as a member of the Leafs. He will get the second half of Toronto's back-to-back situation after Matt Murray gets the nod versus Montreal on Wednesday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Starting Friday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Off to solid start in camp•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: In platoon to start season•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Grabs one-year pact•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Hitting open market•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Receiving qualifying offer•