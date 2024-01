Samsonov will patrol the home crease Wednesday versus the Jets, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Samsonov is coming off a 16-save performance in Sunday's 3-1 win over Seattle. He has a 6-3-6 record this season with a 3.69 GAA and an .866 save percentage in 17 appearances. Samsonov stopped 67 of 69 shots in two wins over Winnipeg during the 2022-23 campaign. The Jets rank 12th in the league this season with 3.24 goals per contest.