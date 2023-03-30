Samsonov allowed three goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Samsonov was one minute away from his 19th win in 23 games at Scotiabank Arena this season, but he instead fell to 18-2-3 on home ice after Sam Reinhart tied it up and Brandon Montour won it for the visitors in overtime. With Matt Murray struggling, Samsonov looks like the clear No. 1 option in Toronto's net heading into the playoffs, now that the Russian netminder has rejoined the team after being away for the birth of his child. They will likely split starts over the final eight regular-season games.