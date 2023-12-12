Samsonov allowed four goals on 29 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Following an 18-save shutout versus Nashville in his last start, Samsonov had a tough time Monday against the Islanders, allowing a pair of goals in the opening period before ultimately falling 4-3 in overtime. The 26-year-old Samsonov is now 5-1-4 with an uninspiring .884 save percentage so far this season. Martin Jones will likely get the start Tuesday in the second leg of a back-to-back against the Rangers, with Joseph Wall (ankle) sidelined.