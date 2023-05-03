Samsonov allowed four goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.

Samsonov kept the Leafs in the game early, holding the Panthers to one goal on 13 shots in the first period. However, the 26-year-old netminder surrendered a pair of tallies in the second period and another in the third as Toronto dropped Game 1. Samsonov is now 4-3-0 with a .895 save percentage in the playoffs after going 40-27-10 with a .919 save percentage in the regular season. He'll look to bounce back Thursday as the Leafs try to even the series in Game 2.