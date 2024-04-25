Samsonov stopped 30 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins, with Boston's final goal of Game 3 getting scored into an empty net.

Jeremy Swayman and Samsonov were both perfect in the first period and still had a 1-1 goaltending duel going headed into the second intermission, but the Bruins pulled away after Jake DeBrusk notched a power-play tally just 67 seconds into the final frame. Samsonov has given up nine goals on 86 shots through the first three games of the playoffs, and with Toronto down 2-1, he might need to come up big in Game 4 on Saturday to keep his team in the series.