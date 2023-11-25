Samsonov stopped 30 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago.

He had an answer for most of the Chicago roster, but Jason Dickinson put together a hat trick before the home side scored a completely fluky OT winner -- Connor Bedard's shot went high over Samsonov, but the puck ricocheted off the boards and bounced off the top of the net before landing in the crease next to the startled goalie, where Kevin Korchinski banged it home. Samsonov hasn't lost in regulation in over a month, going 2-0-3 over his last seven appearances, but his .886 save percentage during that stretch suggests his record owes more to the Toronto offense than his own play.