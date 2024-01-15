Samsonov allowed three goals on 23 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Samsonov made his first NHL appearance since he allowed six goals on 21 shots Dec. 29 versus the Blue Jackets. The 26-year-old held his own in the first two frames, but gave up a goal both early and late in the third to squander a 2-1 lead. He's now 5-3-6 with a 3.88 GAA and an .863 save percentage through 16 starts. The Maple Leafs will likely try to ease him back into the backup role, as long as Martin Jones continues to play reasonably well as the starter.