Samsonov is feeling a bit under the weather Thursday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Samsonov is expected to dress for Thursday's game against San Jose, but his illness factored into the Maple Leafs' decision to start Erik Kallgren over him. If Samsonov is still feeling sick Saturday, then perhaps Kallgren will start in that night's game versus Los Angeles as well.
