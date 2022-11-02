Samsonov was the first goalie to leave the ice Wednesday and is expected to be in goal at home versus the Flyers, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov has dropped two straight games after having won his opening four outings of the season. In that pair of defeats, the Russian backstop has allowed a combined seven goals on 62 shots (.887 save percentage). With Matt Murray (groin) sidelined, the 25-year-old Samsonov should continue to feature prominently but may have to split starts once Murray returns.